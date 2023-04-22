Ethereum (ETH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.37 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,863.11 or 0.06787898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $224.35 billion and $9.37 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00062985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,414,184 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

