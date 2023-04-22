Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $225.64 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,873.83 or 0.06767612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $225.64 billion and $7.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,414,184 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

