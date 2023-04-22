EVR (LON:EVRH) Stock Price Up 1.1%

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 18,540,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 5,832,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

EVR Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.75. The firm has a market cap of £81.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

About EVR

EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

