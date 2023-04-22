Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,000 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.