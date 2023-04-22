Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYENGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,000 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.