F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FNB stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

