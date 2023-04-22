Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $727.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $719.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $728.85.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.