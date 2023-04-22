Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Update

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $81,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,135 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fastly by 152.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. 2,769,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,611. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

