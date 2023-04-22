FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYX stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

