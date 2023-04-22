FCF Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

