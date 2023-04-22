FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

MSCI stock opened at $544.60 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.67.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

