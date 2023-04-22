FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $491.21 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.89.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

