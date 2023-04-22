Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 2,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

