Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.08 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $285.05 million and $36.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,195,179 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

