Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC remained flat at $10.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,519. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,684.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

