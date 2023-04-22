Financial Review: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) & Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cyber Apps World alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -289.95% -188.57% Montrose Environmental Group -5.84% -9.40% -3.75%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyber Apps World and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.85%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -2.79 Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.69 -$31.82 million ($1.62) -19.06

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyber Apps World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Rating)

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is engaged in the business of consulting services in the retail specialty coffee industry. The firm also focuses on the development of mobile applications allowing users to save money on products and services with mobile coupons using desktops, mobile devices, and smartphones. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.