Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Short Interest Update

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Up 4.7 %

Financial Strategies Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,623. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Financial Strategies Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $991,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.