First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

