First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FTHI stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

