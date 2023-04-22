First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

FIF opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

