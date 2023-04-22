First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
FIF opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $16.16.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
