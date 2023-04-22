First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $692,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

