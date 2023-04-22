First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $692,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

