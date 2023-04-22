First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.