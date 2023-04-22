First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FMY opened at $11.45 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
