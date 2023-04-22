First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FMY opened at $11.45 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

