First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

