FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.70

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.70 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 109.67 ($1.36). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.33), with a volume of 1,843,626 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.77) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 146.40 ($1.81).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £776.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,810.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Graham Sutherland bought 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($38,206.52). In related news, insider Claire Hawkings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,364.68). Also, insider Graham Sutherland bought 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £30,874.69 ($38,206.52). Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

