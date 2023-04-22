Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 31,164 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,164 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Norfolk Southern worth $195,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $211.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $269.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.76.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

