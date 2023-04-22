Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $116.78 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,996 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 186,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NXP Semiconductors worth $116,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 223,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $169.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

