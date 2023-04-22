Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $161.66 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $161,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 1,449.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 403,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after buying an additional 377,734 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $69.23 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.