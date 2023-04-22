Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $175.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $175,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

