Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $338.11 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,838,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 323,998 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $338,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

