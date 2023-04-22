Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,905,528 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,905,528 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $136,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE CLF opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.