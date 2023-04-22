Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 25,806 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $214,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,281.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,213.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,037.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.