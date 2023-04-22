Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 81,254 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 839,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,254 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $141,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Globant by 150.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after buying an additional 1,602,875 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,435,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,421,000 after buying an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 18.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 851,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,265,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.64. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

