Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 99,441 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,399,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $101,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

