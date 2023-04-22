Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Fiverr International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 54.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 124,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

