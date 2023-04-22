Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Fiverr International Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of FVRR stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fiverr International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.