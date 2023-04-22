Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 4,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 42,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI, Inc is a data intelligence technology company, which engages in the provision of transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. The company was founded by Robert Anson on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

