Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FOM. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:FOM opened at C$3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 3.72.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.