Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FMCXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FMCXF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

