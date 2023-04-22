Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FMCXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FMCXF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

About Foran Mining

(Get Rating)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.