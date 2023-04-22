FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 326,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FormFactor by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.