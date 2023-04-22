Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

