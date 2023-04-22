Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of FNV opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $162.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.82.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

