Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

FELE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $244,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

