Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

