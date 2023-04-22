FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.87

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.87 and traded as high as $59.12. FRP shares last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 3,589 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $546.81 million, a P/E ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89.

Insider Transactions at FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

