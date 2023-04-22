GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $51,806.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $51,806.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

