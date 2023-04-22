General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Down 8.8% in March

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.