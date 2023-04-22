General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,780,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 30,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.55 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

