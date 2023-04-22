Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $170.97. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.