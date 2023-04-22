Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.87

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.87 and traded as high as C$3.55. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 9,626 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of C$164.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.87.

Geodrill Increases Dividend

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of C$41.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.5969646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

