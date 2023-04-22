George F. Tidmarsh Buys 26,500 Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) Director George F. Tidmarsh acquired 26,500 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,223.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of REVB opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $67.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

