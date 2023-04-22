Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 42,009,421 shares.
Gfinity Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.76.
Gfinity Company Profile
Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.
